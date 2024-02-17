Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.20

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.20 and last traded at $85.12, with a volume of 253887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.21.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.
The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
