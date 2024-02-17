Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.18

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.18 and last traded at $60.15, with a volume of 144274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.33.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 130.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 78,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 73,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.