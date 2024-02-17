Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 131,360 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the previous session’s volume of 37,534 shares.The stock last traded at $60.72 and had previously closed at $60.38.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $796.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.