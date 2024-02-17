Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.37

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.37 and last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 4384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.47.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a market cap of $979.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

