APi Group (NYSE:APG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.50

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.43, with a volume of 451529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APG. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 97.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in APi Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

