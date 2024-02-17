Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $225.92

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $225.92 and last traded at $225.78, with a volume of 80474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.12.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.