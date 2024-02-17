Dover (NYSE:DOV) Hits New 12-Month High at $162.75

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $162.75 and last traded at $162.75, with a volume of 331925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.89.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

