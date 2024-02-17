Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $147.80

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $147.80 and last traded at $147.72, with a volume of 610578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.50. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

