First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.34

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.34 and last traded at $61.34, with a volume of 46496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $681.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

