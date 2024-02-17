First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.34

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.34 and last traded at $61.34, with a volume of 46496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $681.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
