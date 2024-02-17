RB Global (TSE:RBA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.40

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$93.40 and last traded at C$93.49, with a volume of 49509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$93.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

RB Global Price Performance

RB Global Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.16.

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 106.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, Director Ann Margaret Fandozzi sold 88,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.19, for a total value of C$5,505,369.75. In other news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.94, for a total value of C$29,673.00. Also, Director Ann Margaret Fandozzi sold 88,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.19, for a total transaction of C$5,505,369.75. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

