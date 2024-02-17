AerCap (NYSE:AER) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.86

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.86 and last traded at $78.85, with a volume of 668191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AER. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AerCap Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AerCap by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

