KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $12.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,362. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $13.01.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIO. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 29.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

