Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,823,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the previous session’s volume of 1,777,175 shares.The stock last traded at $45.35 and had previously closed at $45.25.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,780,399,000 after buying an additional 8,121,857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,921 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,238,000 after acquiring an additional 480,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,794,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,252,000 after acquiring an additional 56,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,303,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,739 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

