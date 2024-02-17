Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,823,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the previous session’s volume of 1,777,175 shares.The stock last traded at $45.35 and had previously closed at $45.25.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
