Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Up 7.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $42.96 and last traded at $42.90. 96,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 114,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

