Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.25

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.25 and last traded at C$9.27, with a volume of 69017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.59.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYZ. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 target price on Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark reduced their target price on Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.42. The firm has a market cap of C$212.13 million, a P/E ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

