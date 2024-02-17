Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.25

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.25 and last traded at C$9.27, with a volume of 69017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on SYZ. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 target price on Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark reduced their target price on Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.
Sylogist Stock Down 2.2 %
About Sylogist
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
