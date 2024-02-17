Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.99

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.99 and last traded at $109.63, with a volume of 904715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.40.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.90.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.74%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,739,000 after acquiring an additional 46,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

