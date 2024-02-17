ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.81

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 739717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZimVie from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ZimVie in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ZimVie from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $549.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ZimVie by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ZimVie by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ZimVie by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

