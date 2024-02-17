Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 386,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Kirby Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KEX stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.55. 317,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,725. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.05. Kirby has a 52-week low of $64.92 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kirby will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $1,537,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,399 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,130.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $1,537,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,130.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $593,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,150,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,972 shares of company stock worth $4,320,147. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 168.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at about $6,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $191,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 144.8% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after acquiring an additional 300,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

