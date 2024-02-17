Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Short Interest Up 7.3% in January

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 18.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 258,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Medifast by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Medifast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Medifast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MED traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 357,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,594. The firm has a market cap of $544.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

