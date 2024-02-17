Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,500 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 511,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Kaman Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE KAMN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kaman has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $45.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Kaman by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,984,000 after buying an additional 278,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kaman by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after buying an additional 265,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,564,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kaman by 845.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 242,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.
