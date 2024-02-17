Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials updated its Q2 guidance to $1.79-$2.15 EPS.

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $11.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,557,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.82. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.77.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 62.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 150.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.