Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 985,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,815 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $30,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BN. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,442,523.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $40.35 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

