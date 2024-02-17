Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,636 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.12% of WEC Energy Group worth $31,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after buying an additional 772,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,851,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,400,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,678,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $78.07 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.90.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

