Korea Investment CORP Acquires 88,373 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,518,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,373 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.21% of PPL worth $35,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Read Our Latest Report on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.