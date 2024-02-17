Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,076,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 1.21% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $36,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 151.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,399,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,739,000 after buying an additional 2,048,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,720 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,011,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 319.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 677,605 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,387,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,681 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

