Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,182 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 125,282 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.17% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $39,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 181,351 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,332,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.9% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

