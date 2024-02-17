Korea Investment CORP Purchases 170,589 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,589 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of D.R. Horton worth $39,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $218,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $726,454,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.8 %

DHI opened at $141.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

