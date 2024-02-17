Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,860 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of PayPal worth $41,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,639,000. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 27,070.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $79.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

