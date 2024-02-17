Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Up 3.1 %

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

