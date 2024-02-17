Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.210-1.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.0 million-$140.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.0 million.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,073. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.57. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $86.82 and a fifty-two week high of $172.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Nova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nova by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 972,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 186,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

