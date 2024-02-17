15,210 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $145.59. 591,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,788. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

