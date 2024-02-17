WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 21,097 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 622,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,698. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

