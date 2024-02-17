14,968 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Science Applications International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SAIC traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.32. 264,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,059. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.