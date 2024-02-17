WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,061,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,772,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Pathward Financial stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. 132,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,165. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.72. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

