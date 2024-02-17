WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 13,704 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,704 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Marten Transport worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRTN stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. 233,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,426. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Separately, Vertical Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

