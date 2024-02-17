Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 62.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,284. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,554,000 after buying an additional 1,599,641 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 87.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 850,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,888,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 106.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,461,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,975,000 after acquiring an additional 754,009 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

