Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0421 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $261.06 million and $2.17 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.13 or 0.05405694 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00076633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019749 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,316,798 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,256,798 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

