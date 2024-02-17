Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOD. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,400 shares of company stock worth $4,456,856. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MOD opened at $80.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.24.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

