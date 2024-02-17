Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,384,000 after acquiring an additional 203,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. UBS Group raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $248.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.81 and a 12 month high of $253.09.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

