Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,811,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,862,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 335,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,622,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

