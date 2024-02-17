ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,258 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of ANSYS worth $18,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $3,273,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.20.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $329.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

