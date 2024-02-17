Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,184 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $20,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 935.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 62.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Pentair Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PNR opened at $74.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

