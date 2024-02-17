The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,098 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $22,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $64.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $81.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

