Aviva PLC Sells 32,554 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,554 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $23,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.19.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $230.22 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.20.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,172 shares of company stock valued at $127,356,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.