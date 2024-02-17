Cathay General Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. Cathay General Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.35. 225,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,449. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

