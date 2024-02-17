Korea Investment CORP Has $46.40 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,464 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $46,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after acquiring an additional 121,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $219.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

