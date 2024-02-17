Korea Investment CORP Has $46.61 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $46,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,609 shares of company stock worth $9,358,300. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $239.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.89 and a 200-day moving average of $233.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.