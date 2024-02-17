First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1,358.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,762 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,821 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.27% of First Solar worth $46,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.56.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $156.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

