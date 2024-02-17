Korea Investment CORP Sells 93,222 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,222 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.16% of Nutrien worth $47,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,603,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 144.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,500 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 93.2% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,595,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,035 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,078 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

