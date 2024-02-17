Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,805 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $129.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.25. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,081.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $12,235,611.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,069,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $12,235,611.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,069,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 962,537 shares of company stock valued at $117,342,717. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

